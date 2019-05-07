Miami Gardens - Opa-locka

A dead body is found on the street in Miami Gardens after neighbors hear gunshots

BREAKING NEWS

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. By
Up Next
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. By

Miami Gardens neighbors woke to the sound of gunshots around 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Soon, they would see what happened.

A man’s body was found on the street in the area of Northwest 207th Street and 36th Avenue. By sunlight, news stations aired footage of a body under a yellow tarp.



Police are investigating the shooting. People in the neighborhood told Miami Herald news partner CBS4 they heard up to five shots. A car nearby sat with its windows shattered.

Police need your help and ask that you call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8447 or online at miamidadecrimestoppers.

Howard Cohen

Miami Herald Real Time/Breaking News reporter Howard Cohen, a 2017 Media Excellence Awards winner, has covered pop music, theater, health and fitness, obituaries, municipal government and general assignment. He started his career in the Features department at the Miami Herald in 1991.
  Comments  