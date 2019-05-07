Miami Gardens - Opa-locka
A dead body is found on the street in Miami Gardens after neighbors hear gunshots
BREAKING NEWS
Miami Gardens neighbors woke to the sound of gunshots around 5 a.m. Tuesday.
Soon, they would see what happened.
A man’s body was found on the street in the area of Northwest 207th Street and 36th Avenue. By sunlight, news stations aired footage of a body under a yellow tarp.
Police are investigating the shooting. People in the neighborhood told Miami Herald news partner CBS4 they heard up to five shots. A car nearby sat with its windows shattered.
Police need your help and ask that you call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8447 or online at miamidadecrimestoppers.
