A dead body is found on the street in Miami Gardens after neighbors hear gunshots

Miami Gardens neighbors woke to the sound of gunshots around 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Soon, they would see what happened.

A man’s body was found on the street in the area of Northwest 207th Street and 36th Avenue. By sunlight, news stations aired footage of a body under a yellow tarp.

Police are investigating the shooting. People in the neighborhood told Miami Herald news partner CBS4 they heard up to five shots. A car nearby sat with its windows shattered.

Police need your help and ask that you call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8447 or online at miamidadecrimestoppers.