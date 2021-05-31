Midtown

Two people shot when attempted armed robbery ends in gunfire in Midtown Miami

Photo tweeted @MiamiPD of scene reference to a shooting investigation at N. Miami Ave & 31st Street.
Two people were shot in Midtown on Monday afternoon during an attempted armed robbery in which the one person apparently defended themselves against the alleged assailant, according to officials.

It was unclear what exactly occurred Monday afternoon. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez told the Miami Herald that according to a preliminary report from Miami police, the target of an attempted robbery shot a person trying to mug them.

“It appears the victim shot the perpetrator,” the mayor said.

Herald news partner CBS4 reported that police received word of several shots being fired in the area of 3101 North Miami Avenue. When authorities arrived, they found two men who were shot. Both were rushed to the hospital, where their conditions are unknown.

Just after 7 p.m., Miami police announced they would address media at North Miami Avenue and 31st Street to provide updates on the shooting.

Joey Flechas
Joey Flechas covers government and public affairs in the city of Miami for the Herald, from votes at City Hall to neighborhood news. He won a Sunshine State award for revealing a Miami Beach political candidate’s ties to an illegal campaign donation. He graduated from the University of Florida.
