Two people shot when attempted armed robbery ends in gunfire in Midtown Miami

Photo tweeted @MiamiPD of scene reference to a shooting investigation at N. Miami Ave & 31st Street.

Two people were shot in Midtown on Monday afternoon during an attempted armed robbery in which the one person apparently defended themselves against the alleged assailant, according to officials.

It was unclear what exactly occurred Monday afternoon. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez told the Miami Herald that according to a preliminary report from Miami police, the target of an attempted robbery shot a person trying to mug them.

“It appears the victim shot the perpetrator,” the mayor said.

Herald news partner CBS4 reported that police received word of several shots being fired in the area of 3101 North Miami Avenue. When authorities arrived, they found two men who were shot. Both were rushed to the hospital, where their conditions are unknown.

Just after 7 p.m., Miami police announced they would address media at North Miami Avenue and 31st Street to provide updates on the shooting.

PIO is en route to the media staging area located at North Miami Avenue and 31st Street reference a shooting. Any and all updates will be provided on scene. pic.twitter.com/zbxZRTBNS0 — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) May 31, 2021