Wendy’s customer shot and killed in Opa-locka, police say. Shooter is on the loose

A fight inside an Opa-locka Wendy’s ended in a deadly shooting Saturday. The alleged shooter is still on the loose, police say.

Around 6:20 p.m., two customers began fighting with each other in the Wendy’s, at 11925 Northwest 27th Place, Miami-Dade police said. An employee tried to step-in but was punched in the face by one of the two men.

The other man pulled out a gun and shot the other. The victim, who was 20 years old, died at the Wendy’s, police said. Before officers could get to the restaurant, the 28-year-old shooter had fled.

The employee was treated for his injuries at the restaurant.

Police did not identify the victim and do not have a description of the suspect.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.