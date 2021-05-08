Miami Gardens - Opa-locka

Wendy’s customer shot and killed in Opa-locka, police say. Shooter is on the loose

A fight inside an Opa-locka Wendy’s ended in a deadly shooting Saturday. The alleged shooter is still on the loose, police say.

Around 6:20 p.m., two customers began fighting with each other in the Wendy’s, at 11925 Northwest 27th Place, Miami-Dade police said. An employee tried to step-in but was punched in the face by one of the two men.

The other man pulled out a gun and shot the other. The victim, who was 20 years old, died at the Wendy’s, police said. Before officers could get to the restaurant, the 28-year-old shooter had fled.

The employee was treated for his injuries at the restaurant.

Police did not identify the victim and do not have a description of the suspect.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

Profile Image of Devoun Cetoute
Devoun Cetoute
Miami Herald Real Time Reporter Devoun Cetoute covers breaking news, Florida theme parks and general assignment. He attends the University of Florida and grew up in Miami. Theme parks are on his mind in and out of the office.
