Police respond to shooting at Aventura Mall. Customers, staff hide inside, video shows

Aventura police are looking into a possible shooting at Aventura Mall Saturday afternoon. Social media pictures and video show people hiding inside the mall. Miami Herald File

A shooting Saturday afternoon at Aventua Mall had people scattering and hiding in stores, but it wasn’t immediately clear what had happened.

Just before 4 p.m., Twitter users posted videos of patrons running from the mall, at 19501 Biscayne Blvd., and customers and staff hiding inside stores.

Shooting in Aventura Mall anyone have a club what is going on!!! pic.twitter.com/aK7iLTBbpr — Jordi (@Jordi_Co) May 8, 2021

shooting at aventura mall.. pic.twitter.com/Yhel1RVoXJ — Naty Denegri (@natydenegri) May 8, 2021

One user tweeted they were “literally locked in a store at Aventura Mall because there is an active shooter.”

A law-enforcement source said the initial information was that three people had been shot, with two suspects and one in custody. So far, there have been no reports of any fatalities. The shooting had taken place inside a Nordstrom store.

One Twitter video shows a man with a bandaged hand rocking back and forth as a security or police officer attends to him with a first aid kit.

Another man was seen in another Twitter user’s post being wheeled out of the mall on a gurney.