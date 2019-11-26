Body reportedly found near Miami Gardens elementary school. Police are investigating

A shooting investigation is underway after a body was reportedly found near an elementary school in Miami Gardens.

Miami Gardens police taped off the area by Northwest 19th Avenue and 152nd Terrace early Tuesday.

The area is only a few blocks away from Interstate 95 and is only a few minutes walk away from Rainbow Park Elementary School, 15355 NW 18th Ave. in Opa-locka.

Police did not disclose any additional information about the investigation, including the victim’s identity and if there were any suspects in custody.

Local 10 reports that the victim’s body was found in the middle of the road.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call police.