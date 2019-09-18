They stole pricey items from wig shop. One is behind bars, cops looking for two more

Sayon Hamilton Miami-Dade Corrections

Miami Gardens police say they have arrested one man in connection with the theft of about $90,000 worth of hair from a wig shop, but are looking for at least two more people.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday at Prime Trading Hair and Wigs, in the 4700 block of Northwest 165th Street.

Sayon Hamilton, 25, was arrested on charges including burglary and burglary with damage to the building. He was being held in Miami-Dade’s Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center with no bond.

According to a police report, three suspects in a rented U-Haul truck crashed into the garage door of the business and loaded up the truck with merchandise.

A tip led police to the truck, which was heading east on the Palmetto Expressway. Miami Gardens police summoned help from Miami-Dade police, who had a helicopter in the air.

The truck was tracked to 16430 NW 17th Court, where the suspects abandoned the truck and got into two parked cars, police said in the report.

Officers said one suspect, later identified as Hamilton, entered a white Mercedes and drove through a residential neighborhood. He eventually parked the car on East Bunche Park Drive and took off running, according to the report.

Police found him at about 2:30 a.m. under an RV wrapped in a blue blanket. Officers did not find the other two suspects, according to the report.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).