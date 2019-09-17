Nearly $100,000 worth of merchandise was taken from a Miami Gardens wig shop

Thieves broke into Prime Trading Hair and Wigs early Tuesday morning and stole nearly $100,000 worth of merchandise. Google

Thieves stole nearly $100,000 worth of hair from a Miami Gardens wig shop, the business owner said.

Three to four people broke into Prime Trading Hair and Wigs, located in the 4700 block of NW 165th Street, early Tuesday morning and made off with upwards of $90,000 in merchandise, according to store owner Rakib Hossain.

“The guys came in and robbed all my exclusive Indian wigs, stuff we specialized in Miami,” Hossain said in a phone interview. “We are the only company, Prime Trading International, we sell these things. It’s kind of exclusive items [that] nobody has in Florida.”

Hossain said he received a call from his alarm company around 2:30 a.m. He checked his security cameras and saw that the thieves had used a U-Haul truck to smash into his warehouse.

Some of the wigs, Hossain said, he had waited four months for them to be shipped from India.

“They took all the expensive things,” Hossain said. “Some wigs cost me like $1,500 to $2,000.”

Miami Gardens police are investigating the incident.