A fight over a video game leads to the fatal shooting of a high school football player

A dispute between two friends over a video game left a promising high school football player dead and a 16-year-old boy arrested on a charge of aggravated manslaughter.

Miami Gardens police said that Joshua Ancrum, a 17-year-old who played football for Miami Norland High School, visited friends at a home in the 3400 block of Northwest 207th Street on Tuesday afternoon.

At some point, Ancrum and another boy got into some sort of dispute and the 16-year-old shot and fatally wounded Ancrum.

He died while on the way to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, police said.

The boy was arrested and charged with aggravated manslaughter, Miami Gardens police detective Carolyn Frazer said. Police are not identifying the minor.

“The shooting is an isolated incident,” Frazer said. “Citizens are reminded and urged to keep their guns stored safely and to teach children about the importance of gun safety.”





Ancrum’s mother, Lisa Alvarez, gave an interview to WPLG-Local 10, which reported that the two teens, childhood friends, argued over a video game.

“He loved football. That was his dream. That’s all he wanted to do,” Alvarez said of her son, Joshua, in a video posted by the station. “He was so funny. He was playful and always challenging everyone.

“What mother wants to bury their son? It’s supposed to be the other way around,” Alvarez said.

“It’s a tragedy,” said Carlos Austin, a spokesman for Miami Gardens police. “This is someone who hasn’t had a chance to live his life.”





The football league South Florida Express said Ancrum was one of their teammates on the 7and7 football team. He was a “sought-after” football player at Miami Norland High School, the group said.

“Today we are saddened to find out about the passing of one of our current players. Josh, you’re funny and charismatic attitude will forever live in our hearts. You will never be forgotten and will be missed,” the league’s post on Twitter read.

Today we are saddened to find out about the passing of one of our current players. Josh, you’re funny and charismatic attitude will forever live in our hearts. You will never be forgotten and will be missed LLJA pic.twitter.com/eKiVbY0g3v — SFE (@SouthFLExpress) May 21, 2019

“Just having him as a teammate really motivated me,” Jarvis Browlee told NBC6 of the Miami Norland junior and cornerback. “Just to have him on the other side of me knowing that he was gonna stop the other side and I was gonna lock the other side.”





South Florida Express also started a GoFundMe page to help Ancrum’s family with funeral expenses. “A promising young man with great athletic talent,” the page’s creator, J. Wimbrow, wrote.

The GoFundMe goal is $10,000. By Wednesday afternoon, the campaign has raised nearly $2,700 by 71 people.

Frazer said several witnesses were interviewed.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami Gardens Detective Terry Goldson at 305-474-1493 or Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers at 305-471-8477 or www.crimestoppersmiami.com