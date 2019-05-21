A teenager ‘who hasn’t had a chance to live his life’ killed in Miami Gardens shooting

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A 17-year-old was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon in a Miami Gardens home, police say.

The shooting happened at about 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 3400 block of Northwest 207th Street.

Police say a call came in reporting the shooting. When officers arrived they found the wounded teen. He was then airlifted to a hospital, but he died on route, cops say.

“It’s a tragedy,” said Carlos Austin, a spokesman for Miami Gardens police. “This is someone who hasn’t had a chance to live his life.”

Austin said the people inside the home were being questioned.

Police did not identify the teen and no other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).