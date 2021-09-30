Bay Harbor Islands condo evacuated after recertification report shows structural issues

Bougan-Vill in Bay Harbor Islands was evactuated this week after a report found structural and electrical deficiencies. Google maps

A two-story, 10-unit Bay Harbor Islands building was evacuated Wednesday night after the building had been deemed unsafe due to significant structural and electrical deficiencies.

The town ordered the evacuation after receiving a report from an independent contractor hired by the condo association to inspect Bougan-Villa for its 70-year recertification.

“As a result of this report by the architect hired by the Bougain-Villa Condominium Association, the Town of Bay Harbor Islands’ Chief Building Official [Mike Mesa] has declared the building unsafe for occupancy,” the town said in a news release.

According to records provided to the Herald, the building, which was constructed in 1950, was informed in March 2020 that the building was up for its 70-year recertification. The town sent a second letter in March 2021. Both of those letters were returned. A third notification was sent in July. That letter was not returned, but the town did not receive a response, said Ayanidys J. Martinez, the town’s building and zoning supervisor.

Then on Sept. 24, the town received a copy of the report from ArcBuilders and Group, that detailed distressed and cracked beams, walls and floors in addition to outdated electrical equipment.

The 44 Percent A weekly newsletter exploring Miami's Black culture and communities. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Among the issues, according the report:

▪ The 20-year-old roof shows “notable deterioration” and needs to be tested.

▪ Landscaping issues caused by possible sea water plume.

▪ There is “seemingly unstable framing,” from when the building was constructed in 1950.

▪ Electricity breakers from original construction that need to be replaced.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

▪ “Oxidated corrosive metal” electrical bozes that need to be replaced.

Michael Anderson, who is the registered agent of the association records show, declined to comment.

The town said it was working closely with the association and several charitable organizations to help those who have been displaced.

This is the third building in Bay Harbor Islands to be evacuated since the collapse of the Champlain Towers South in nearby Surfside. After the collapse that left 98 people dead, the town began sweeping inspections of all buildings. At the beginning of September, the Forum, at 1080 93rd St., and a second building at 1060 95th St. were evacuated because of structural concerns.

“The primary concern of the Town of Bay Harbor Islands is the safety of its residents,” the town said.