Two Bay Harbor Islands buildings evacuated one day apart. Inspections found ’defects’

Google Maps

Two apartment buildings in Bay Harbor Islands were evacuated within a day of each other this week after the town’s building official deemed the properties unsafe for occupancy.

After tenants of 1080 93rd St. were ordered out of their homes Wednesday, the town ordered a second building — at 1060 95th St. — shut down Thursday afternoon due to safety concerns, Town Manager Maria Lasday said.

The evacuations are the result of sweeping inspections the town launched of its older buildings following the Champlain Towers South collapse in Surfside.

“The primary concern of the Town of Bay Harbor Islands is the safety of its residents,” states a press release issued Thursday by the town’s government. “As part of our ongoing efforts to ensure the structural integrity of all buildings in the Town, we initiated a mandatory inspection of all buildings of a certain age and size.”

Inspections of both buildings found “significant structural defects,” according to the town. The four-story building on 93rd Street has 24 units. The two-story building on 95th Street has nine units. All tenants were ordered to leave.

The 44 Percent A weekly newsletter exploring Miami's Black culture and communities. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Erick Pamblanco, the property manager for both buildings, said tenants were being given places to sleep by charitable groups or loved ones. He told the Miami Herald that both properties had serious structural issues that the building owner had neglected to fix.

“There’s some shoring that needs to be put in some of the common area catwalks to make sure the catwalks are not going to collapse,” he said of the 93rd Street building.

In the sister building, he said, beams are rotting and temporary pumps have been installed on the roof to drain standing water.

“It’s structurally deficient,” Pamblanco said of the building on 95th Street.

The buildings are both owned by Bal Harbour Investments LLC. The registered agent for the company, Jordan Weinkle, did not respond to multiple requests for comment Thursday. Pamblanco, who said Weinkle is the owner, said he has not been able to reach his boss either in recent months. The buildings are in foreclosure, he said, and a court-appointed receiver is managing the properties.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

“I’m relieved that finally somebody stepped in and made the decision to close the buildings down,” Pamblanco said. “Life safety is 100% my concern.”