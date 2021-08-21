Miami Herald Logo
Miami com Logo
FL Keys News Logo
El Nuevo Herald Logo

Miami Beach

Surfside reopens one lane of Collins Avenue to traffic near site of Champlain collapse

Collins Avenue is now open to one lane of traffic near the Champlain Towers South collapse site in this image provided by the Town of Surfside, Florida.
Collins Avenue is now open to one lane of traffic near the Champlain Towers South collapse site in this image provided by the Town of Surfside, Florida. Surfside

On Saturday, one lane of Collins Avenue reopened to traffic near the Champlain Towers South collapse site.

The Town of Surfside made the announcement about the westernmost lane’s reopening via a traffic alert email with the message, “Drive safely, Surfside.”

The road has been closed since the June 24 tragedy killed 98 people who were inside their units when the condo collapsed that early morning. The reopened portion is the far left lane lane on Collins that heads north, between 85th and 89th streets.

WPLG Local 10 had run a report on Aug. 18 detailing how the closed roads had diverted traffic into residential neighborhoods and had created a “dangerous situation.”

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has said the county had to ensure the section of Collins Avenue adjacent to the cleared debris from the condo was safe and braced before allowing any reopening.

The 44 Percent

A weekly newsletter exploring Miami's Black culture and communities.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Read Next

Read Next
$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Follow more of our reporting on Condo Collapse: Disaster in Surfside
See all stories
Related stories from Miami Herald
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service