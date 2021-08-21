Surfside reopens one lane of Collins Avenue to traffic near site of Champlain collapse

Collins Avenue is now open to one lane of traffic near the Champlain Towers South collapse site in this image provided by the Town of Surfside, Florida. Surfside

On Saturday, one lane of Collins Avenue reopened to traffic near the Champlain Towers South collapse site.

The Town of Surfside made the announcement about the westernmost lane’s reopening via a traffic alert email with the message, “Drive safely, Surfside.”

The road has been closed since the June 24 tragedy killed 98 people who were inside their units when the condo collapsed that early morning. The reopened portion is the far left lane lane on Collins that heads north, between 85th and 89th streets.

WPLG Local 10 had run a report on Aug. 18 detailing how the closed roads had diverted traffic into residential neighborhoods and had created a “dangerous situation.”

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has said the county had to ensure the section of Collins Avenue adjacent to the cleared debris from the condo was safe and braced before allowing any reopening.

