Heading to the beach? A swim advisory has been issued for two Miami Beach spots

A no swim advisory has been issued for two spots in Miami Beach after water samples showed high levels of bacteria, according to the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade.

The locations are: 53rd Street and Northshore Ocean Terrace at 73rd Street.

Two consecutive samples showed high levels of enterococci — which could indicate that there’s fecal matter in the water.

“This advisory issued recommends not swimming at these locations at this time,” the advisory says. “The result of the sampling indicates that water contact may pose an increased risk of illness, particularly for susceptible individuals.”

Since 2002, the health department has monitored a total of 16 sites in Miami-Dade as part of its Florida Healthy Beaches Program. The samples are tested for for enteric bacteria enterococci, which generally is found in the intestinal track of humans and animals. High levels can cause intestinal problems for humans.

While it’s not clear what caused the high bacteria level in these spots, it can be the result of storm water run-off, wildlife, pets and human sewage, according to the health department.

In January, the 53rd Street beach was closed for the same reason.

