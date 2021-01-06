Miami Beach

Too many feces in these Miami Beach waters for swimming, the Department of Health says

The Department of Health in Miami-Dade County issued a swimming advisory for the 53rd Street beach in Miami Beach because samples found high bacteria in the water.
The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade issued a swimming advisory for the 53rd Street Beach in Miami Beach after two days of testing found too much of the bacteria indicating human or animal fecal matter.

The advisory suggests no swimming at that location because the water brings “an increased risk of illness,” the department states.

Too much enterococci, a bacteria that’s usually in mammals intestinal track, “is an indicator of fecal pollution, which may come from storm water runoff, wildlife, pets and human sewage.”

