‘Perfect match.’ Cuban couple missing in Surfside collapse, parents of Carrollton grads

Richard “Ricky” George Rovirosa and his wife Maria Teresa Rovirosa, are among the more than 100 people missing after the Champlain Towers South Towers collapsed on Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Surfside, Florida. They are pictured here at the 2018 wedding of their daughter, Alejandra, standing next to her dad. Alejandra’s sister, Adriana, is to the right of her. Facebook

Walking along the beach Monday afternoon, Carolina Rovirosa Marrelli gave viewers some insight into her world since the collapse of Champlain Towers South.

“My husband’s been a saint and he’s taking the kids for hours at a time so I can just go walk and pray on the beach and work on healing my heart with the loss of my family — the missing family,” Marrelli said via Facebook Live, quickly correcting herself. “I don’t even want to say they’re lost yet because we’re still holding out for a miracle.”

Marrelli is one of many people hoping that Richard George Rovirosa, 60, and his wife Maria Teresa Rovirosa, 58, are still alive beneath the rubble of Champlain Towers South. The couple, whom friends and family affectionately call Ricky and Maituca, are Marrelli’s cousins and lived on the third floor of the condo tower that collapsed in the early hours of June 24.

“They have always been more like my uncle and aunt due to the age difference,” Marrelli said of them in an earlier Facebook post. “... He was so handsome (and a great dancer) and Maituca was stunning (and always the sweetest).”

The couple has two daughters, Adriana and Alejandra. Both girls graduated from Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart in Coconut Grove: Alejandra in 2011 and Adriana in 2015. Alejandra was married in 2018.

The Rovirosa family has long been associated with the stevedore business at Port Miami and Port Everglades, running Florida Stevedoring for decades. The company has its roots in Havana when Frank A. Rovirosa started a stevedore company there bearing his name in 1937.

Monika Mucarsel Gressier, a longtime friend of the couple who worked with Maria Teresa, told The Associated Press that their Surfside condo served as a “part-time summer getaway.”

Gressier also said the couple is a “perfect match.”

“When I think of them, I think of one of my favorite memories of the times I watched them dance salsa and how loving they were always to each other,” Gressier said in the article. “I am praying and hoping that they will survive this tragedy, as I know the strength, they both carry within, and I also know that their tremendous love for their girls and family will keep them fighting to survive this.”