Surfside condo collapse live updates: rescue workers still on the pile; traffic change

Rescue crews continue to search through the rubble for survivors at the 12-story oceanfront condo tower that partially collapsed in Surfside, just north of Miami Beach. The rest of Champlain Towers South was demolished Sunday night.

People with loved ones at the condo, missing or safe, should call 305-614-1819 to notify officials. Anyone who lives at the Champlain Towers and is safe is asked to complete a Wellness Check form to help Miami-Dade County keep track of tenants.

Here’s what we know so far...

Wet flowers, Psalm 91 and another day of searching begins

7:37 a.m.: As the sun rose over the pile of rubble where the Champlain Towers complex once stood, two cranes reached high into the sky and new crews filtered onto the site.

Two Miami-Dade Fire Rescue workers drove by in a utility vehicle to start their shift.

“It’s more of the same,” said one worker, who asked not to be identified. “There’s just less of a building.”

Nearby at the makeshift memorial on Harding Avenue, hundreds of flowers drenched from the overnight storm hung soggy on the fence.

A small box of items collected from the rubble jutted out into the walkway: a pair of headphones, a glasses case, a stuffed dog. A Bible sitting on the box was turned to Psalm 91, a psalm of protection.

— Samantha Gross

Traffic relief around the collapse site

Monday night: Harding Avenue, which is usually one way south through Surfside and Miami Beach’s North Beach area, is completely open again. But from 83rd to 90th streets, Harding handles northbound traffic as the detour route off Collins Avenue, the one-way northbound street shut down in that area since the June 24 collapse.

The Collins Avenue and Harding AVenue traffic flow that began Monday night. Miami-Dade Police Department