Surfside condo collapse live updates: Demolition planned for Sunday night

Sunday, officials planned to bring down the still-standing part of Surfside’s Champlain Towers South before Tropical Storm Elsa’s arrival, which looks as if it’ll happen late Monday or Tuesday. Getting things ready for that halted rescue workers efforts Saturday evening.

The June 24 collapse killed 24 people who have been identified. Over 120 remain missing.

People with loved ones at the condo, missing or safe, should call 305-614-1819 to notify officials. Anyone who lives at the Champlain Towers and is safe is asked to complete a Wellness Check form to help the Miami-Dade County keep track of tenants.

Here’s what we know so far:

Sunday night demolition planned

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Ray Jadallah said the demolition of the rest of the Champlain Towers South building will likely happen some time late Sunday night.

During a briefing he conducted with family members of the unaccounted for at 9:30 a.m., Jadallah said demolition professionals were about 80% finished drilling small holes into the foundation of the building. Once the drilling of those holes is complete, small explosive charges will be placed in them.

Jadallah said a more defined timeline for when the building would be brought down would be established after a meeting with the demolition company and other officials at 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

“We’re looking at some time late tonight,” Jadallah said.

Jadallah said search and rescue operations are planned to resume within an hour after the controlled implosion, and hopefully first responders would then be able to access areas of the property they had not been able to reach up until now.

The demolition will likely start from the front of the building and the rubble is expected to fall onto Collins Avenue, Jadallah said.

— David Goodhue

Sunday morning in Surfside

The weather on the beach at Surfside was hot and sunny Sunday morning, with no sign that a tropical storm could be whipping up the wind and seas the next day.

There was also no indication that the planned demolition of the rest of the Champlain Towers South was imminent as people strolled along the beach, some stopping to take a look at the devastation left in the wake of last week’s building collapse, which is plainly visible from the shoreline.

“I’ve lived in Miami Beach for 21 years, and never could I imagine something like this could happen,” Daphne Lucero said.

She was walking with her friends Rebeca Salazal and Daniela Valido.

Lucero, 45, lives in nearby Normandy Isles, but Sunday was the first time she saw the rubble in person. She stayed away because she didn’t want to see it.

But, Salazal, who is visiting from Fort Pierce, wanted to pay her respects.

“It’s so sad. We are going to pray for the people who lost their lives and their families,” Lucero said. “I can’t believe this. I’ve worked in real estate for years, and I can’t believe this happened here.

— David Goodhue

Media briefing moved ahead of Elsa

With Tropical Storm Elsa on the way, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava’s 11:30 Sunday morning briefing on the collapse has been moved to Miami-Dade County’s Emergency Operations Center, 9300 NW 41st St. in Doral.

The media sessions had been held at 85th Street and Collins Avenue, just outside the rescue effort’s command center.