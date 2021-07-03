With storm looming, remaining portion of Surfside tower will be demolished very soon

With a tropical storm headed toward South Florida, the upright portion of the doomed Champlain Towers South building will be demolished within days to allow rescue crews to eventually resume searching the site safely, officials said.

“This will protect our search and rescue teams. We don’t know when it could fall over,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said during a press conference on Saturday. “With these gusts that would create a real severe hazard.”

The announcement Saturday morning came more than a week after the Champlain Towers South building collapsed in the middle of the night, killing at least 22 people and leaving over 120 still missing. Since the June 24 collapse, rescue crews from across the nation and world have been struggling to find survivors and bodies in the concrete and metal remains of the 12-story building.

The rescue efforts have been complicated by stormy weather and unstable conditions at the site — including shifting rubble, the threat of falling debris and fear that the remaining standing portion of the tower could topple, putting crews at risk. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Cava Levine on Friday signed an order for the demolition of the building.

On Friday, the mayor said the demolition probably wouldn’t happen until late July, as staffers iron out plans to topple the building safely. “We’d prefer it fall in a controlled manner. But we may not have that opportunity,” Levine Cava said. “I understand getting it done in that period of time would be unprecedentedly fast.”

But on Saturday morning, the timetable was moved up, with tropical storm Elsa churning toward South Florida.

Miami-Dade Fire Chief of Operations Ray Jadallah told family members, in a private briefing, that crews need up to 14 hours to prepare the building for demolition. They plan to drill holes into the columns of the first and second floors and plant detonators there.

Ideally, the building will collapse in place, with debris some falling onto Collins Avenue, he said.

The county also went to court late Friday, to try and get the condo board’s receiver to sign off on the demolition. A judge overseeing lawsuits filed by victims said it wasn’t necessary, paving the way for the demolition.

The challenges facing first responders have been daunting. Thunderstorms have destabilized the two-story pile of crushed concrete and steel, while cracks and shifting debris have threatened to topple the remaining portion of the tower that remains upright. Hurricane Elsa is also headed in the direction of South Florida, although it remains too early to tell how much it may impact Surfside.

There have been other challenges. Late Friday, official announced that six firefighters had tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier in the day, the body of the 7-year-old daughter of a Miami firefighter was pulled from the rubble, adding another emotional punch to what has been a frustrating and exhausting rescue operation.