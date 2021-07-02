Miami Beach replaces July 4 fireworks with ‘shine a light’ moment to honor Surfside

As a tribute to the first responders, victims and families of those missing in the partial condo collapse, Miami Beach announced Thursday it will replace its originally planned fireworks celebration with a moment for residents to “shine a light in a symbolic gesture of unity,” according to a city press release.

In neighboring Surfside, the search-and-rescue operation at the Champlain Towers South Condo enters its ninth day, as the death toll stands at 20, including three children, and as many as 128 people remain missing.

Miami Beach had previously canceled the outdoor “Fire on the Fourth” festival, which had been set to take place on July 4 at 72nd Street and Collins Avenue at the North Beach Bandshell, about a mile from the site of the collapse.

Now, Miami Beach residents will have the option to mark Independence Day in a way that may feel more reflective of the ongoing tragedy and families’ grief and hope.

The city of Miami Beach is encouraging residents to “light a candle, phone flashlight — anything they have available — and stand outside for a moment of remembrance.”

“The 4th of July is supposed to celebrate who we are,” said Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber. “I felt like who we are is a people who care for others, who care for our neighbors.” This year, on the nation’s 245th birthday, Gelber said he felt the best way to express that unity is not through something “joyful” but more somber. The lights could serve as one “very limited gesture” to that end, he said.

None of his constituents have objected to the cancellation of the festivities, Gelber explained, as a “blanket of grief” has set over his city.

Miami Beach Commissioner Mark Samuelian said the “shine a light” ceremony is a chance to recognize the moment and “honor our first responders.”

“South Florida has never had to process anything like we’re going through now,” the mayor said. “No comparable wound in our history even remotely approaches this.”

Miami Beach had declared a state of emergency relating to the partial building collapse on Sunday, June 27, and Miami Beach emergency responders are continuing to provide support to the rescue effort.