President Biden had some surprise news for Miami-Dade’s mayor on the Surfside collapse

President Joe Biden seemed to surprise Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava Thursday when he said the federal government could handle the first 30 days of county and state’s costs in the Champlain Towers South condo collapse.

During the part of his meeting with state and local officials seen by the media, Biden said whatever Levine Cava and Gov. Ron DeSantis have asked for, “I think we’ve been able to deliver. And, I think there’s more that we can do, including — I think I have the power — and we’ll know shortly — to be able to pick up 100 percent of the cost for the county and the state for 30 days.

Levine Cava said, “Oh, my goodness, Mr. President.”

Biden came to the Surfside area to meet with officials, rescue workers and families hoping for a miracle one week after the 40-year-old apartment building suddenly fell.

FEMA Region 4 regional administrator Gracia Szczecin said Saturday that once Biden declared a state of emergency, at DeSantis’ request, the debris removal, equipment, additional personnel and overtime pay for the workers in the search and rescue effort was a reimbursable expense.

Biden also said, “There’s going to be a lot of pain and anxiety and suffering and even a need for psychological help in the days and months that follow,” something DeSantis reiterated to him later.

“Obviously, the families’ lives have been shattered,” DeSantis said. “Mental health is going to be important. We’re going to need some mental health support for some of the folks who’ve been in that rubble because it’s not easy to do.”