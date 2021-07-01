Miami Beach

President Biden is coming to the Surfside condo collapse site. How that affects traffic

If you’re driving Thursday morning in North Miami-Dade, put some extra rush (safely) in your rush hour. Various roads will close as President Joe Biden lands for his visit to the Champlain Towers South collapse site in Surfside.

And expect the afternoon rush hour to feel like it’s starting a little early as the president heads back to the airport.

Exact presidential routes never are revealed. But common sense says if Air Force One lands at Miami International Airport, rolling roadblocks are possible on these highways and roads in the morning and afternoon:

State Road 112.

State Road 836 (the Dolphin Expressway).

Interstate 95.

Julia Tuttle Causeway (Interstate 195).

Interstate 395 and the MacArthur Causeway.

The 79th Street Causeway.

The Broad Causeway.

Alton Road and Collins Avenue in Miami Beach

Streets surrounding all of the above, including Biscayne Boulevard, 79th Street, 125th Street.

