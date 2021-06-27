Four more victims identified by Miami-Dade police after Surfside condominium collapse

Authorities on Sunday night released the names of four more people who died in collapse of the Champlain Towers South condominium in the town of Surfside, near Miami Beach.

The victims include: Leon Oliwkowicz, 80, lived in unit 704 and was found on Saturday; Luis Bermúdez, 26, lived on the seventh floor and was found on Saturday; Ana Ortiz, 46, Bermúdez’s mother, was found Saturday; and Christina Beatriz Elvira, 74, was found on Sunday.

As of Sunday night, officials had confirmed that there were nine deaths, 134 accounted for and 152 missing after the collapse, which occurred around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police have now released the names of eight of the nine victims who died in the tragedy. The first four names were released late Saturday.

Sunday night, a Venezuelan government official tweeted his condolences for Oliwkowicz and Elvira, whom he said were Venezuelan.

“Nobody prepares us for such tragedies and harsh news,” wrote Brian Fincheltub, the Director of Consular Affairs of the Venezuelan Embassy in the U.S., in Spanish. “Unfortunately, two missing Venezuelans were found dead in Surfside collapse.”

Nadie nos prepara para tragedias y noticias tan duras. Lamentablemente fueron encontrados sin vida 2 de los venezolanos desaparecidos en el derrumbe de Surfside. QEPD Leon Oliwkowicz y Cristina Beatriz Elvira. Nuestras profundas condolencias y apoyo para sus familiares y amigos. — Brian Fincheltub (@BrianFincheltub) June 28, 2021