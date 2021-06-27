Death toll rises and frustration grows as fourth day of condo collapse search begins

As the sun rose on day four of the search-and-rescue effort for the 156 missing souls in the Champlain Towers condominium collapse, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said officials are having “very frank conversations” with the anguished families.

Loved ones are briefed several times a day in the reunification center on the latest updates from the scene, where the official death toll still sits at five but is certain to rise in coming days.

Late Saturday night, officials released the names of three more identified victims: Anthony Lozano, 83, and Gladys Lozano, 79, who lived in apartment 903, and Manuel LaFont, 54, who was in apartment 801.

Police identified 54-year-old Stacie Fang, who lived in apartment 1002, on Friday.

A few blocks from the ongoing recovery mission, worshippers gathered at St. Joseph’s catholic church in Miami Beach for a mass to mourn the victims and hold faith for the missing.

Speaking from the command center early Sunday, Levine Cava said officials are having conversations with the families at the reunification center, about the possibility of finding no more survivors.

“The firefighters and others who’ve briefed them are very direct about the situation, that we are continuing to search. We do continue to hope that we find people, but certainly they’re aware that we’re finding remains and even that we’re finding body parts so they’re preparing for that,” Levine Cava told the Miami Herald.

She said families have very detailed questions about the where exactly teams are searching in the pile, since most of them know the location of their loved ones’ apartments.

“What can I say? It’s a terrible, terrible situation, one in which they’re coming through it with our support,” she added.

Several engineering experts told the Herald that based on publicly available evidence it seemed likely the collapse began at the pool deck before the rest of the building pancaked.

Levine Cava said there’s a FEMA booth set up at the family assistance center to help families apply for all kinds of financial assistance, including relocation costs, costs related to staying in Miami for families waiting for news and funeral expenses.

Search and rescue crews also have been brought in from around the state, country and world, including from Israel. Many of the missing residents are members of Surfside’s Jewish community.

In a live interview with West Palm Beach station WPTV Sunday morning, Jimmy Patronis, Florida’s chief financial officer and state fire marshal, said authorities were continuing to battle fires at the site of the collapse, which remains unstable. Items like lithium batteries or foam mattresses at the scene could be contributing to the problem.

“Sunday is an appropriate day for prayer,” he said, adding authorities remain hopeful in the rescue mission as they work 12-hour shift.