‘She was the most fun person.’ Model and mom Cassie Stratton died in Surfside collapse

Early on the morning of June 24, Mike Stratton awoke to the sound of his cellphone ringing. It was his wife, Cassie Stratton, on the other end, speaking frantically about their condo building shaking. She told him she saw a sinkhole where the pool out her window used to be. Then the line went dead.

“It was 1:30 a.m., I’ll never, never forget that,” he said.

Monday, June 21, was the last time Mike saw Cassie, when he departed Miami on a business trip to Washington, D.C. Now she has been identified as one of the residents killed in the collapse of Champlain Towers South in Surfside. Her body was recovered on July 10.

The couple had lived in the building for about four years, said Mike Stratton, 66. He works as a Democratic strategist, splitting his time between Denver, Washington, D.C., and Miami. In the 2018 film “The Front Runner,” which starred Hugh Jackman and was about Colorado senator Gary Hart’s fall from political grace, actor Alex Karpovsky played a younger version of Stratton.

Cassie, 40, worked as a model, actress and Pilates instructor, splitting her time between Miami and New York City. She is survived by a daughter, Ariana.

Mike and Cassie Stratton at the premiere of the 2018 film “The Front Runner,” about candidate Gary Hart’s political fall from grace. The premiere was at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House in Denver.

In a press release, Mike Stratton expressed his love and admiration for his wife and praised the search and recovery teams that found her.

“Cassie meant so much to so many, and everything to me. Hearts around the world are breaking as friends and family accept the loss of a bright and kind soul with an adventurous spirit,” the statement said. “That spirit now lives in all our hearts as we will forever remember the love she gave and keep her memory alive in stories that make us laugh and smile. Her talent and determination allowed her to accomplish so much in her short life and leave a mark that will last the rest of ours.

“Cassie fiercely and fearlessly loved her daughter, her family, her friends and, of course, our cats, Cyrus and Oliver. This wasn’t the miracle we prayed for, but it was not for lack of trying by rescue crews whose tireless bravery will never be forgotten. On behalf of my sons, Matt and Sam, and Cassie’s daughter, Ariana, we want to thank everyone who reached out over the past two weeks to offer support, share a story and pray for Cassie. Your love means so much.”

He promised to take care of Ariana “the way you took care of all of us.”

The couple met seven years ago at a Super Bowl party in New York City when the Denver Broncos were playing. They married two years later.

Cassie, originally from New Orleans, has many friends, Mike said, so many that he jokingly coined the phrase “everybody loves Cassie” years ago.

“She was the most fun, vivacious person you could ever imagine,” he said, his voice cracking with emotion. “She was full of life, we were always doing something. There are so many interesting places to go in Miami, and we took it all in.”