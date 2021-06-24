Do you have more info on the Surfside condo collapse? Share your tips, ask us questions

A 12-story oceanfront condo tower partially collapsed in the town of Surfside early Thursday morning. Now, dozens of rescue crews from across Miami-Dade and Broward counties are working to find and rescue any missing people. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava addressed the media early Thursday morning:

“It’s the unimaginable,” she said. “A massive search and rescue mission is underway.”

Our reporters are on the ground covering this tragedy as it continues to unfold. If you or someone you know lives in the Surfside area and has any information, photos or videos to share, please complete the form below.

Help guide our coverage by asking us your remaining questions about anything related to this tragedy. A reporter will reach out to you before using any information you share with us.

If you have relatives who live or work at the building and are unaccounted for, you can call the hotline 305-614-1819 to notify officials, said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.