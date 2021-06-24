Miami Beach

Do you have more info on the Surfside condo collapse? Share your tips, ask us questions

A 12-story oceanfront condo tower partially collapsed in the town of Surfside early Thursday morning. Now, dozens of rescue crews from across Miami-Dade and Broward counties are working to find and rescue any missing people. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava addressed the media early Thursday morning:

“It’s the unimaginable,” she said. “A massive search and rescue mission is underway.”

You can read the rest of this developing story here.

Our reporters are on the ground covering this tragedy as it continues to unfold. If you or someone you know lives in the Surfside area and has any information, photos or videos to share, please complete the form below.

Help guide our coverage by asking us your remaining questions about anything related to this tragedy. A reporter will reach out to you before using any information you share with us.

If you have relatives who live or work at the building and are unaccounted for, you can call the hotline 305-614-1819 to notify officials, said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Profile Image of Lauren Costantino
Lauren Costantino
Lauren is an audience engagement producer for the Miami Herald Editorial Board, where she’s engaging readers around opinion journalism. She most recently worked on the audience team at THE CITY in New York, but has always been a true Floridian (and former Palm Beach County teacher!) at heart. Her current work focuses on building stronger relationships with Miami communities and creating new avenues to engage our readers. Have ideas on how we can do that? Shoot her an email or slide into her Twitter DMs.
