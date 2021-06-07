Judge says South Beach 2 a.m. booze ban ‘unlawful,’ siding with Clevelander hotel

A Miami Beach ordinance restricting alcohol sales past 2 a.m. for some South Beach clubs is unlawful, a Miami-Dade Circuit Court judge ruled Monday.

The popular Clevelander hotel on Ocean Drive sued Miami Beach last month over the city’s recently imposed 2 a.m. last call for alcohol sales in the South Beach entertainment district and its crackdown on loud music for some of Ocean Drive’s most popular venues.

Judge Beatrice Butchko of the 11th Circuit of Florida declined to block the noise restriction from taking effect, but sided with the hotel opposing the rollback of alcohol sales from 5 a.m. to 2 a.m. She ruled that the city commission’s vote to approve the new law was not properly executed.

Butchko said a 5/7 vote of the commission was required to pass the policy, instead of the simple majority the city used to approve the law in May. Because the rollback was limited to a specific zoning district, covering businesses on Collins Avenue and Ocean Drive from Fifth to 15th streets, it should have been handled as a change to the city’s land-use regulations, which requires a higher threshold.

“It was arbitrary, it is a violation of local ordinances, and that was unlawful,” Butchko said.

The Clevelander’s lawsuit also challenges the nearly year-long closure of Ocean Drive to vehicular traffic, but Butchko declined to block the city’s closure of the road. She encouraged the Clevelander and the city to work out a way to allow access to hotel guests while keeping Ocean Drive closed. The city first closed Ocean Drive about a year ago as part of its COVID-19 pandemic emergency measures and is studying whether to keep it closed permanently.

Kendall Coffey, the attorney representing the Clevelander in the case, told the Miami Herald that the 2 a.m. policy won’t officially be revoked until he drafts an order for the city to review, which will then go to Butchko for approval.

“We would hope that the city would not attempt to enforce it in view of the judge’s ruling but technically speaking there is not yet a signed order,” Coffey said.

The commission voted last month to roll back the 5 a.m. last call for businesses in the district for a period of seven months.

Commissioners also voted to add a citywide voter referendum to the November ballot that would make the temporary restrictions permanent, although a binding vote cannot take place until July. In 2017, voters rejected a proposal to ban alcohol sales on Ocean Drive after 2 a.m.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber, who has led the city’s charge to overhaul the party scene in South Beach, said in a statement after the ruling that the city will appeal the decision.

“Our residents should not be held prisoner to a business model that promotes the all-night hard partying that has generated an unsafe atmosphere in our city,” Gelber wrote. “We will appeal as it makes no sense, legal or otherwise, that the courts would force our residents to endure this kind of misconduct and disorder.”

Gelber, who is running for reelection, proposed a permanent 2 a.m. rollback and the repeal of the noise exemption in the wake of a chaotic spring break. He said the early-morning alcohol sales and unregulated music has encouraged a lawless party atmosphere that spills out onto the city’s streets.

Coffey said the Clevelander has been unfairly blamed for the behavior of some tourists. The 2 a.m. last call and noise limits would hurt the hotel’s bottom line, Coffey argued, and the Ocean Drive traffic closure is already hurting business.

“It is a very serious, widely respected venue, that has as a part of its brand outdoor entertainment,” he said during Monday’s hearing. “There’s really no Clevelander as any kind of identifiable shape or form can exist without the outdoor entertainment.”

The noise exemption, in effect on Ocean Drive from Ninth to 11th streets, allowed the venues like the Clevelander and others to play live or amplified music as loud as they want in the direction of Ocean Drive. Butchko ruled that the Clevelander has a right to play music above ambient level, but said the city and the hotel should reach an agreement about the noise levels.

“No one wants to blare to the Bahamas,” Coffey told the Herald. “Live, outdoor music is a core value of the Clevelander and I’ve got to think there’s a way for reasonable minds to work through that issue.”