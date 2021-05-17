Clevelander sues Miami Beach over 2 a.m. alcohol-sales rollback, Ocean Drive closure

The Clevelander bar and hotel on Ocean Drive in South Beach. DSANTIAGO@MIAMIHERALD.COM

The Clevelander, one of South Beach’s best-known hotels, sued the city of Miami Beach Monday over what its attorneys called a “series of regulatory attacks” that will soon force the popular entertainment venue — and others — to turn down the music and end alcohol sales hours earlier.

The historic Ocean Drive hangout is challenging the restrictions on alcohol sales and loud music, along with the city’s closure of Ocean Drive to vehicles and the practice of issuing code warnings that cannot be appealed.

The Clevelander filed the lawsuit in Miami-Dade Circuit Court. It seeks a temporary and permanent injunction, along with declaratory relief in excess of $30,000.

“The city has declared war on South Beach’s famed Entertainment District,” the legal complaint reads.

The lawsuit comes just days after the Miami Beach City Commission voted last Wednesday to rollback the 5 a.m. last call for businesses in the South Beach entertainment district, located on Ocean Drive and Collins Avenue from Fifth to 16th streets.

The commission also ended a noise exemption on Ocean Drive from Ninth to 11th streets that has allowed bars like the Clevelander, the Palace and Mango’s Tropical Cafe to play live or amplified music as loud as they want in the direction of Ocean Drive. The commission in January placed a 2 a.m. cutoff for loud music in the area, but voted Wednesday to remove the exemption completely.

The new ordinances are set to take effect on Saturday. The 2 a.m. last call will last at least through December.

The city closed Ocean Drive about a year ago as an emergency pandemic measure, but has kept the tourist drag closed in the days since Gov. Ron DeSantis revoked local emergency COVID-19 orders.