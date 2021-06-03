Jewish community members hold anti-Semitism rally at Holocaust Memorial Miami Beach

Ru Anne Stivack attended the Interfaith Rally Against Antisemitism at the Holocaust Memorial, in Miami Beach, on Thursday June 03, 2021. pportal@miamiherald.com

Standing beside a makeshift stage with banner that read “No Hate. No Fear.” and “End Anti-Semitism Now,” Jack Waksal, a Holocaust survivor, said the recent attacks against Jewish people in South Florida are too familiar.

“Same thing happened when I was a little boy in Poland,” he said. “It’s unbelievable.”

Waksal, who was born in 1924, lost his entire family in the Holocaust. He was one more than 700 people who showed up to Holocaust Memorial Miami Beach for an interfaith rally against anti-Semitism. He said he was happy to see people stand up and unite.

Thursday’s rally marks the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began that religious leaders, politicians and community members gathered at the Holocaust Memorial Miami Beach to denounce anti-Semitism and hate of any kind.

In recent weeks, the nation has seen an uptick in anti-Semitic attacks. The surge coincided with an 11-day war between Israelis and Palestinians that killed at least 230 people in Gaza — more than 60 children — and 12 people in Israel. A cease-fire began May 21.

The reports of vandalism at synagogues, harassment of people walking to or from synagogues and the destruction of Jewish-owned businesses prompted President Joe Biden to weigh in last month. He called the attacks “despicable, unconscionable and un-American” and said they must stop.

“I will not allow our fellow Americans to be intimidated or attacked because of who they are or the faith they practice,” he said. “We cannot allow the toxic combination of hatred, dangerous lies and conspiracy theories to put our fellow Americans at risk.”

Among the incidents that raised concerns in South Florida: a small pro-Nazi hate group shouting anti-Semitic remarks at different locations throughout the region; a man spitting on a menorah and leaving human feces outside a synagogue; a New Jersey family being harassed by four men in an SUV while they walked in Bal Harbour. The men screamed slurs including “Die Jew.”

Last week, someone painted swastikas and wrote the words “The Jews are guilty,” on the Florida Holocaust Museum in St. Petersburg.

The attack prompted community leaders to plan a #UniteAgainstHate rally outside the museum Thursday.

The Anti-Defamation’s League annual Audit of Antisemitic Incidents, released in April, showed an increase of 40 percent from 2019 to 2020.

Last week, Jewish federations and organizations and local politicians held an emergency virtual town hall meeting to discuss recent attacks on the Jewish community. The next day there was a national virtual rally that included speeches from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and NBA Hall of Famer and former Miami Heat player Ray Allen.

At Thursday’s rally, more than 700 people gathered on the street and around the memorial, many wearing blue and white clothing in support of Israel, holding signs that read “NEVER AGAIN” and “No Hate. No Fear.” as they chanted the words when prompted by speakers. Some wore masks as they crowded around the stage in front of the memorial.

Among the speakers: Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Acting Consul General of Israel Maor Elbaz, Greater Miami Jewish Federation President and CEO Jacob Solomon, Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber, Miami Archbishop Thomas Wenski and United Church of Christ Minister Priscilla Felisky Whitehead.

Mayor Gelber said the incidents against Jews have risen at an alarming rate and believes that he must stand up and shout to combat hate. He said he hopes to let the world know that people are united.

“You’re never powerless to protest one [an injustice],” he said. “Right now this is where we should be.”

Standing in front of the memorial, Solomon said this hate is “a disease that infects society.” Should anyone show up to counter protest or become violent, he said he felt that the security, which included drones and officers atop the Halegua Family Building with binoculars, was prepared.

Wenski echoed the sentiment and said the security has his back. The rally, he said is a way to “stand up to the cowards” as coddling, he said, invites escalation.

As her 3-year-old granddaughter, Naama, jumped and circled her in a pink Israel flag shirt, Rose Jung a 63-year-old said she came to the Miami area 44 years ago from the Soviet Union and experienced anti-Semitism. Now, she doesn’t want her grandchildren to experience this same hate and worries it’s getting worse.

Sandra Remilien, a 36-year-old woman from North Miami said she was at the rally to support Israel and the Jewish community. As a Black woman, she emphasized that it’s important to support and unite communities of different backgrounds and religions.

“I’m here because anti-Semitism is not a new issue,” she said. “No more Jews need to die.”