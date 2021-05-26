‘This must stop.’ Jewish leaders, politicians address surge in anti-Semitic incidents

A man spit on a menorah and left human feces outside a Broward synagogue.

A family visiting South Florida from New Jersey was walking in Bal Harbour when four men in an SUV began screaming anti-Semitic slurs — including “Die Jew.”

A small hate group made stops in Coconut Grove, Dania Beach and other areas throughout the region in a pro-Nazi van hurling anti-Semitic remarks.

Those were just three of the recent incidents discussed Wednesday during an emergency town hall meeting that brought together U.S. senators, U.S. House members and Jewish community leaders to discuss the surge in anti-Semitic attacks. A virtual national rally against such incidents will be held Thursday and feature a group of speakers, including NBA Hall of Famer and former Miami Heat player Ray Allen.

“Unfortunately, while safety remains a concern for so many in Israel, it’s a concern here at home,” said U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz. “In the past two weeks we have seen a significant rise in anti-Semitism. Jews have been attacked on public streets, been spat upon and assaulted and had their synagogues vandalized. The uptick in my district alone has been disturbing. This must stop.”

The recent surge comes on the heels of an 11-day war between Hamas and Israel that killed at least 230 people in Gaza — including 65 children — and 12 people in Israel, causing widespread destruction on the Gaza Strip, according to news reports.

During the bloody conflict that began in early May, Israel and Hamas militants exchanged thousands of missiles. Last Friday, a cease-fire began.

Tensions in the Middle East have spread into the United States.

“Now we are recording anti-Semitic incidents on a daily basis, here across the country and abroad as it relates to the conflict in Israel,” said Yael Hershfield, the interim regional director for the Anti-Defamation League’s Florida Region. “Hate against the Jewish community is un-American.”

An ADL audit released in April showed a 40% increase in anti-Semitic incidents in Florida from 2019 to 2020.

Wednesday’s meeting held via Zoom had more than 1,200 people listening to Jewish community leaders and politicians — both Democrat and Republican — who pledged support for Israel and denounced Hamas. In addition to Wasserman Schultz, the speakers included: Florida Republican Sen. Rick Scott, Greater Miami Jewish Federation President and CEO Jacob Solomon, Miami-Dade Republican U.S. Rep. Carlos Gimenez, Broward Democratic Rep. Ted Deutch, Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio and Miami Republican Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart.

“We are going to do everything we can to defend Israel’s right to defend itself, said Scott. “And we’re going to call Hamas exactly what it is — a terrorist organization.”

Said Deutch: “What we have seen in the attacks on our community here is abhorrent. It must be condemned and there must be outrage.”