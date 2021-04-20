Miami Beach

A man swimming in Miami Beach has disappeared, and the Coast Guard is searching

USCGSoutheast

The Coast Guard is searching for a swimmer who disappeared off Miami Beach early Tuesday.

Crews are looking for Miguel Angel Mondragon Raya. He was reported missing and was last seen swimming near Seventh Street and Ocean Drive.

Read Next

No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with informastion that can help with the search is asked to call the Coast Guard’s Command Center at 305-535-4300.

This bulletin will be updated.

Profile Image of Michelle Marchante
Michelle Marchante
There’s never a dull moment in Florida — and Michelle covers it as a Real Time/Breaking News Reporter for the Miami Herald. She graduated with honors from Florida International University, where she served as the editor-in-chief of Student Media PantherNOW. Previously, she worked as a news writer at WSVN Channel 7 and is currently a Poynter-Koch Media & Journalism fellow.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service