A man swimming in Miami Beach has disappeared, and the Coast Guard is searching

The Coast Guard is searching for a swimmer who disappeared off Miami Beach early Tuesday.

Crews are looking for Miguel Angel Mondragon Raya. He was reported missing and was last seen swimming near Seventh Street and Ocean Drive.

No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with informastion that can help with the search is asked to call the Coast Guard’s Command Center at 305-535-4300.

