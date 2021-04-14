A 17-year-old boy from New York has been missing since vacationing last week in Miami Beach

Zared Ibonnet, 17, has been missing since April 8. Miami Beach Police Department

Zared Ibonnet came to Miami Beach on vacation from New York with his mother, police say, but the 17-year-old hasn’t been seen since Friday.

Miami Beach cops are now asking for the public’s help in finding the Zared.

He’s 6-foot-3, about 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. The native of South Salem, New York was last seen in South Beach at 1321 15th St. — the address of the Delfino Suites. Police say Zared is dealing with depression and anxiety.

Anyone who has any information on his whereabouts should call Miami Beach police at 305-673-7901.