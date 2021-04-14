Temperatures are hitting the 90s, and that means Miami could break a record

Summer’s here/I’m for that/Got my rubber sandals/Got my straw hat/Got my cold beer/I’m just glad that I’m here.

When singer James Taylor wrote those jaunty lyrics 40 years ago, one could say that for someone who lived up north in the winter and spring, the anticipation of summer seemed cause for celebration.

But unless you’re a snowbird on vacation and hoping for beach weather in South Florida — which you’re going to get with warm and dry weather, according to the National Weather Service in Miami — it seems unlikely too many will sing along this soon.

Apr 14 @ 6 AM - Another dry, warm day in store for South Florida. Moderate rip current risk continues for the Palm Beaches. #flwx pic.twitter.com/k5t5NeJcwm — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) April 14, 2021

“We’ll be flirting with records this upcoming Saturday as temperatures rise into the 90s, especially in Miami and Fort Lauderdale. Summer-like temps will be on tap!” said WSVN meteorologist Vivian Gonzalez. The exclamation point is hers. So maybe some are excited.

RECORDS WATCH: We'll be flirting with records this upcoming Saturday as temperatures rise into the 90's, especially in Miami and Fort Lauderdale. Summer-like temps will be on tap! #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/mlKbft7Gzq — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) April 14, 2021

Temperature records?

So what would those temperatures need to hit on Saturday, April 17, to match or break heat records?

▪ 91 degrees in Miami, which was set in 1908. American explorer Frederick Cook claimed to have reached the North Pole around this time in April 1908. We might wish to join him in spirit this weekend. The forecast for Saturday? 91 degrees.

▪ 92 degrees in Fort Lauderdale, set in 1939, the year Hollywood released “Gone With the Wind” and “The Wizard of Oz.” The forecast for Saturday is 90 degrees. Maybe a Saturday social distancing inside an air-conditioned South Florida movie theater?

▪ 89 degrees in Key West in 1947. The forecast is for Saturday is 85 degrees. Try harder, Monroe County.

The week leading into Saturday promises to be clear, with temperatures ranging from 70-degree mornings to mid-80s afternoons Wednesday through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Miami. Winds gusting to 20 mph in the Florida Keys Wednesday have helped keep temperatures on the relatively comfy side so far.

It's a beautiful Wednesday morning here in #KeyWest! Today's #FloridaKeys forecast:

️ Mostly sunny

️ Highs in the mid 80s

️ Winds mainly E increasing to ~15 mph with occasional gusts ~20 mph

: Met JAM#flwx #FLKeys pic.twitter.com/XCMGp0XP4O — NWS Key West (@NWSKeyWest) April 14, 2021

Weather hazards, rain chance?

Humid mid-week, too, so get ready to sweat.

Make sure to hydrate well, especially if working outdoors, health experts say, and don’t leave babies or animals inside a closed car while running errands. Aside from the heat, this week’s hazards include an elevated risk of rip currents along the Palm Beach County coast.

The next best chance of rain? Sunday evening, April 18, into Monday. South Florida is looking at a 50% chance, the weather service says.