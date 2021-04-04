Two detained after standoff at $19 million Miami Beach home, police say

Miami Beach police outside the barricaded home at 4395 Pine Tree Dr. Miami Beach police Twitter

An episode that included a hostage negotiation team ended with two people in custody, Miami Beach police said Sunday.

Police say the incident happened at 4395 Pine Tree Dr., which Miami-Dade County property records say is a seven-bedroom, eight-full bathroom, three-half bathroom home that sold for $19,250,000 in July 2018.

At 10:39 p.m. Saturday, police say, a 911 call summoned officers to the home for a car robbery and possible home invasion. Though people in the house got out to safety, a standoff followed, with someone barricaded in a car on the property.

Police say they took that person into custody after 2 a.m. Sunday and took another person into custody later.

Whether one or both people have been arrested and on what charges they’ve been arrested hasn’t been released.

This story will be updated.