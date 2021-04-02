Coronavirus
9 vaccine mobile sites to give doses this weekend in South Florida. Here’s where to go
One-day mobile vaccination sites will open their doors to the public this weekend all over South Florida.
In partnership with community organizations, the Florida Division of Emergency Management is hoping to increase vaccine access to all Floridians by hosting mobile vaccine sites.
Each site will be able to administer 400 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
To get a J&J shot at these sites proof of Florida residency is required and a person must match one of the following criteria: be 40 years old or older; healthcare worker with direct patient contact; long-term care facility resident or staff; or be 18 years old or older with high-risk health condition and have a physician-signed form.
While these sites do have set closing times, the sites can close sooner if they run out of doses.
Here are the mobile sites open this weekend:
Mobile sites open Saturday, April 3
▪ Greater Love Full Gospel Baptist Church
Where: 18200 NW 22nd Ave. in Miami Gardens
When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
▪ Feeding South Florida - Town of Miami Lakes
Where: 14800 Ludlum Road
When: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
▪ University Shopping Center
Where: 1615 SW 107th Ave. in Miami
When: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
▪ Misión Peniel
Where: 208 Boston Ave. in Immokalee
When: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
▪ Feeding South Florida - Assembly of God
Where: 1101 NW 33rd St. in Pompano Beach
When: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
▪ Westgate Park and Recreation Center
Where: 3691 Oswego Ave. in West Palm Beach
When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Mobile sites open Sunday, April 4
▪ Salvation Army
Where: 1907 NW 38th St. in Miami
When: 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
▪ University Shopping Center
Where: 1615 SW 107th Ave. in Miami
When: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
▪ Bedner Farms
Where: 35850 CR 880 in Belle Glade
When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
