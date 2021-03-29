Miami Beach

A Miami Beach teenager experiencing depression is missing. Police want help finding him

Matthew Jimenez is 18 and Miami Beach police say he’s been diagnosed with depression. Jimenez was last seen Monday morning, near his home just north of 41st Street, or Arthur Godfrey Road.

Now police want your help finding him.

The teenager is about 5-foot-7 and weighs roughly 150 pounds. He lives near the intersection of 42nd Street and Sheridan Avenue.

Anyone with information on Jimenez’s whereabouts should call 305-673-7901.

