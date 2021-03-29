Miami Beach

A driver hit four cyclists on the MacArthur Causeway leaving Miami Beach is closed

A Miami Beach police car blocks cars on Fifth Street from entering the westbound MacArthur Causeway after Monday afternoon’s crash. Florida Department of Transportation

Drivers leaving Miami Beach as rush hour starts to ebb should slide north to the Venetian Causeway or Interstate 195 — the Julia Tuttle Causeway — after a driver in a three-wheel car hit four cyclists on a sidewalk.

The crash occurred around 5:40 p.m. near the Terminal Island stop light, where people turn to head for the Fisher Island ferry or the U.S. Coast Guard station.

Miami Beach police said one woman has been flown to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital with a head injury.

