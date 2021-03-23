Miami Beach has a limited amount of COVID-19 vaccines again. Here’s how to get one

Miami Beach is offering a limited amount of COVID-19 vaccine appointments Tuesday.

The city said its appointment hotline will open at 10 a.m. and will remain open until all 500 slots are full. The city will only be scheduling first-dose Pfizer shots, not second doses. To schedule, call 305-604-4255.

The following people are eligible:

▪ Anyone 50 and older

▪ K-12 teachers and school staff 18 and older

▪ Anyone 18 to 49 deemed by a physician to be “extremely vulnerable” to COVID-19 because of a preexisting medical condition

Anyone who books an appointment will need to show proof of Florida residency, such as a driver’s license or ID card. People 18 to 49 with a preexisting medical condition will also need to show a physician-signed at risk form. The form can be downloaded from the Florida Department of Health’s website. K-12 teachers and school staff should take proof of employment, such as a work badge or ID, just in case it’s needed.