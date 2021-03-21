After curfew, 7,000 residents in another part of Miami Beach lost power

Miami Beach Fire Rescue after a Saturday night fire at the FPL Collins Avenue substation that took out power to 7,000 residents. Miami Beach Fire Rescue

The Miami Beach power outage started Saturday night by a fire at an FPL substation should be completely over by 4 p.m., Sunday, an FPL spokesperson said.

About 335 residents remained without power Sunday morning after 7,000 people who live in the Collins Avenue high rises lost power Saturday night around 10:30 p.m.

While FPL said it had no official knowledge of what caused the fire at its Indian Creek substation near 5800 Collins Avenue and was investigating the cause, a Miami Beach Fire Rescue spokesperson said there was “an overload to the transformer that caused a vault fire.”

Social media showed various photos and videos of a burned car that had crashed nearby just before the power died. What part the car played is being investigated.

The crash, street closure and power outage added to the Saturday night chaos on Miami Beach as an 8 p.m. curfew went into effect for a South Beach area about four miles south.

On 6000 Collins Ave Fool driving foolishly back into I suppose Light Pole connected to a generator fried his car an shut down power for blocks , this happened at 9pm you know that power was off for minute, shit probably still ain't on. They losing their damn minds down there pic.twitter.com/wq6UI9u7LU — Zano (@zdogg305) March 21, 2021