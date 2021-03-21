Miami Beach
After curfew, 7,000 residents in another part of Miami Beach lost power
The Miami Beach power outage started Saturday night by a fire at an FPL substation should be completely over by 4 p.m., Sunday, an FPL spokesperson said.
About 335 residents remained without power Sunday morning after 7,000 people who live in the Collins Avenue high rises lost power Saturday night around 10:30 p.m.
While FPL said it had no official knowledge of what caused the fire at its Indian Creek substation near 5800 Collins Avenue and was investigating the cause, a Miami Beach Fire Rescue spokesperson said there was “an overload to the transformer that caused a vault fire.”
Social media showed various photos and videos of a burned car that had crashed nearby just before the power died. What part the car played is being investigated.
The crash, street closure and power outage added to the Saturday night chaos on Miami Beach as an 8 p.m. curfew went into effect for a South Beach area about four miles south.
