Residents outraged after violent weekend in South Beach. Mayor asks city for a plan.

A Miami Beach Police vehicle is parked on Lummus Park in South Beach. Miami Beach Police

Following a violent weekend in South Beach, frustrated residents flooded social media groups to say they don’t feel safe in Miami Beach and contacted city leaders, urging them to fix the crime problem in the city’s entertainment district.

Three tourists were targeted by an armed robber Friday and three others were shot Sunday in incidents that outraged residents and politicians alike.

Community Facebook groups were full of posts and comments sharing videos of the incidents and lamenting what they say has been a decline in their quality of life.

In an email to Mayor Dan Gelber titled “war zone,” South Beach resident Tania Dean — who is a moderator of the group Miami Beach Community — accused Gelber of being silent about the recent crime in the area.

“It is unfair to have us trapped inside our homes, afraid to go in the streets,” she wrote in the email, obtained by the Miami Herald. “The beach is in dire straits.”

Aaron Resnick, a South of Fifth neighborhood resident, told the Miami Herald that he is fearful of the recent crime just blocks from his home.

“What has been happening in Miami Beach is terrifying,” he wrote in a private message. “If the city of Miami Beach does not act now, a lot of people will give up faith in our local government’s ability to protect not just the residents, but our visitors, businesses and the tourism industry that is the lifeblood of Miami Beach.”

Gelber released a statement Monday saying he was “sick and tired” of the crime in South Beach, and asked the city manager to “come up with measures that will have an impact in the short term.”

“I’ve asked the manager to lay out whatever it takes for short-term and long-term actions,” Gelber said. “Everything needs to be on the table. Everything.”

Gelber’s office announced a 4:15 p.m. press conference Monday with Police Chief Rick Clements.

Three gun-related incidents in as many days

A string of crimes began early Friday morning when a gunman targeted three women visiting South Beach and robbed one of them near Española Way about 7 a.m. He briefly chased the other women before returning to his car with a stolen purse, surveillance video shows.

On Saturday afternoon, a man who had been eating at Prime Italian on Ocean Drive was shot in the leg “when someone’s gun was fired” at the restaurant, police said. The man did not cooperate with police and signed a refusal to prosecute form.

And just before 9 p.m. on Sunday night, three people were shot outside The Licking restaurant at 754 Washington Ave. Cellphone video of the shooting shows a man open fire into a group of people on the street during an argument.

Police are searching for 32-year-old Keshawn McLean, who is wanted for attempted murder in connection to the shooting.

A divided City Commission has rejected Gelber’s proposals to roll back liquor sales on Ocean Drive or eliminate the noise exemption on the seaside strip. A watered-down noise ordinance passed Jan. 13, limiting loud noise between 9th and 11th Streets after 2 a.m.

“I’ve said this far too many times, but this district requires bold action,” Gelber said. “Those that want to respond with baby steps or incrementally need to seriously reconsider.”

Some city leaders, like Commissioners Michael Góngora and Ricky Arriola, have supported a beefed-up policing plan in South Beach as a better solution. Miami Beach Police has rolled out two staffing changes to better enforce the area. Back in December, police embarked on an eight-week plan to make South Beach safer by adding 28 more officers to patrol the city’s entertainment district and extending command shifts past midnight. That plan expired Jan. 24.

“The current situation is not acceptable, and we need zero tolerance towards crime and businesses that attract crime,” Góngora said in a statement. “We are currently in a midnight quarantine so an alcohol rollback at this time would not help solve our current problem.”

Góngora said he placed a discussion item on the Feb. 10 commission meeting to discuss the enhanced policing plan in the area.

‘Public safety is job one’

Commissioner Mark Samuelian, who has supported Gelber’s initiatives, said a combination of policy and policing is needed to address the crime issue in South Beach. He sponsored legislation restricting the use of rental scooters in the city after 7 p.m. and, along with Gelber, passed another law cracking down on sidewalk café operators who violate the city’s code of conduct.

“Public safety is job one for local government,” he said. “I do believe that we have a number of initiatives in place that are addressing these issues.”

He said he would add an item to next week’s agenda proposing more lighting in the district, along with a more robust police surveillance effort through cameras and license-plate readers.

“I want to make sure that our residents have the information that this is a priority, that we are actively addressing it and we’ve still got more to do,” Samuelian said.

State Rep. Michael Grieco, who represents Miami Beach in the Legislature, said he usually doesn’t weigh in on policy discussions at the city level but felt he owed it to his family and neighbors to speak out Monday in favor of better policing in South Beach.

The former city commissioner said police are “really good at catching the bad guy. We need to exponentially improve our ability to prevent the bad guy from doing bad things in our city.”

He said he doesn’t see the connection between alcohol sales or loud music and violent crime.

“People are not getting out of their cars and shooting each other because you can hear music across the street on Ocean Drive,” he said, later adding “I think that is the wrong way to approach it. We have bad businesses with bad business models, but at the same time I think it’s a lot bigger than that.”