Police investigating late-night triple shooting in Miami Beach

Miami Beach Police is investigating a triple shooting that occurred late Sunday night.

According to police, three victims with gunshot wounds were transported to nearby hospitals after gunshots rang out near the 700 block of Washington Avenue. Two male victims— one who was in stable condition and the other in critical— were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital. A third victim was grazed by a bullet and transported to Mount Sinai Medical Center in stable condition.

“Detectives are looking for a dark SUV, possibly a Jaguar with tinted windows,” the department posted on Twitter. “The vehicle fled the scene occupied by three male subjects. At least two types of casings were located at the scene which indicates there may have been an exchange of gunfire.”

The victims were not identified as of Sunday evening. Police are still investigating.

