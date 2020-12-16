Miami Beach sucker punch attack suspect is a Palm Beach carjacking-by-punch suspect

The man who Miami Beach police believe sucker punched a 70-year-old, breaking his nose, on a South Beach street corner is suspected of carjacking a Rolls Royce and $4,800 cash with a single punch in Boca Raton.

Miami Beach police announced Wednesday afternoon they thought the 26-year-old Reginald Huff was the man on surveillance video punching Cesar Martinez at 10th Street and Alton Road. Video of the Nov. 21 attack, from the Walgreens on that corner, was released Dec. 8 as they appealed to the public to learn the identity and location of the puncher.

Online records say by time Miami Beach police released the video, Huff had been in Palm Beach County Jail for six days.

A probable cause affidavit says Shamsi Zadeh and girlfriend Sophia Armani told Boca Raton police they were sitting in a Rolls Royce in a driveway when Huff walked up to their car and knocked on the windows. When Zadeh opened the car door, they said, Huff punched him with his right hand.

Zadeh said he dropped his money and flung his car keys away while going for the gun in his console. Huff ran. Boca Raton police say they found Huff in an empty parking garage 5 feet from $4,800 cash and a Rolls Royce car key.

Reginald Huff was booked into jail on charges of robbery without a weapon; carjacking without a weapon; kidnapping and resisting an officer without violence. His bond is $45,000.

Miami Beach police said Huff is homeless and hangs around Flamingo Park, the southwestern edge of which is one block from the corner where Martinez was hit.

