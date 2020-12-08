Get ready for great sunsets:This waterfront beach club in Miami Beach is opening

We can’t swear to it, but we’re pretty sure Miami sunsets are going to look pretty great from the Baia Beach Club pool area.

Get ready to make reservations: Baia Beach Club has announced its grand opening.

The waterfront restaurant, with a bar, lounge and pool deck from which to view Miami’s spectacular sunsets, opens this month. The casual chic spot is part of a $20 million property-wide renovation of the Mondrian South Beach on West Avenue.

There will be many options at the restaurant, which will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner. You can eat indoors or in an open-air living room. You can eat by the pool or by the bay and enjoy the Miami winter. The menu, created by Chef Paolo Dorigato, will showcase Mediterranean fare (think salads, breads and spreads like Tzatziki, hummus, baba ghanoush). But you can also order hand-rolled sushi or rotisserie chicken and explore La Festa, a Sunday brunch, which features a Mediterranean spread as well as a la cart brunch choices.

Of course, cocktails are also available. This is a beach club, remember? They’re especially tasty during Sundown Social happy hours Monday through Friday. Try a Spicy Tropical Sour (jalapeño infused tequila, mezcal, pineapple and lemon) or frozen cocktails like the Frozen Negroni and the Passionfruit Sgroppino (passionfruit sorbet infused with Contratto, spicy ginger and Prosecco).

Baia Beach Club is also home to Green House, a waterfront private dining room, which can seat up to 50 (the Baia Deck seats up to 80). You can also rent the outdoor terrace for private gatherings.

Baia Beach Club opens Dec. 17 at the Mondrian South Beach.

Baia Beach Club

Where: Mondrian South Beach, 1100 West Ave., Miami Beach

Opening: Dec. 17.

Hours: 7 a.m.-10 p.m. daily

Reservations: www.sevenrooms.com/reservations/baiabeachclubrestaurant

Club membership: https://www.baiabeachclubmiami.com/