President Donald Trump is coming to Miami Thursday. Here’s what that means for traffic

The scheduled second presidential candidate debate at the Adrienne Arsht Center was COVID-19 canceled, but President Donald Trump and presidential security road closures still will be coming to town Thursday.

The main shutdown involves Interstate 395 and the MacArthur Causeway. Miami Beach and Miami police departments sent out reminders that the southernmost connector of the two cities is expected to be closed in both directions from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m. Thursday. Those times could change.

“Closed” means no cars, no bikes, no runners or walkers. To get to and from Miami Beach, use either the Julia Tuttle Causeway or the 79th Street Causeway.

You could also use the Venetian Causeway, which would put you in the Sunset Harbour part of South Beach, but that’s paying a toll to roll single file across the bay in likely bumper to bumper traffic.

If you live on the islands off the MacArthur — Palm Island, Hibiscus Island, Star Island, Fisher Island — you’ll need to get home by going to Miami Beach and using the westbound MacArthur. If you’re leaving home, you’ll have to head east on the MacArthur to Miami Beach.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“All other traffic must exit [Miami Beach] via the alternate causeways,” Miami Beach police said in an email. “No exceptions will be made.”

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER