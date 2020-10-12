Trump defends Columbus Day, accuses ‘radical activists’ of trying to rewrite history

In 1937, Columbus Day became an official federal holiday to celebrate the Italian explorer Christopher Columbus’ arrival in the Americas 445 years earlier.

For some, the Oct. 12 holiday pays tribute to Italian-American culture and honors Columbus’ discoveries. But to others, it’s a grim reminder of violence against the indigenous people of North America.

The debate has led some advocacy groups and supporters alike to propose a change from Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples’ Day, a proposal that was kickstarted in 1977 with the International Conference on Discrimination against Indigenous Populations in the Americas.

Now, President Donald Trump is firing at “radical activists” that “have sought to undermine Christopher Columbus’s legacy.” He proclaimed Oct. 12, and the second Monday of every October going forward, as Columbus Day to celebrate the “legacy of American heroes” who “tamed the wilderness and built the single-greatest nation the world has ever seen.”

“These extremists seek to replace discussion of his vast contributions with talk of failings, his discoveries with atrocities, and his achievements with transgressions. Rather than learn from our history, this radical ideology and its adherents seek to revise it, deprive it of any splendor, and mark it as inherently sinister,” Trump wrote in a proclamation released Friday.

“Together, we must safeguard our history and stop this new wave of iconoclasm by standing against those who spread hate and division,” Trump added.

When celebrating Indigenous Peoples Day, remember many Native people don't fit archetypes of what Native people "should" look like.



There are us Natives who are blessed to be mixed with African ancestry. There are also many with white ancestry.



ALL shades & tints. All Native. — Breakdances With Wolves Podcast = Baby Makin Music (@BigIndianGyasi) October 12, 2020

Some of the main arguments in support of replacing Columbus Day include the “hundreds of years of violence and slavery, forced assimilation and conversion of Native American people to Christianity and the introduction of a host of new diseases that would have dramatic long-term effects on Native American people,” according to the Anti-Defamation League.

Berkeley, California, was the first city to rename Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples’ Day in 1992, the group said. Since then, several other states have followed, including Alaska, Maine, Oregon, South Dakota, Vermont, Wisconsin and North Carolina.

It’s Indigenous Peoples Day for all the non-Indig folks out there. That’s everyday for Indig ppl. I’m not here to support the performative wearing of moccasins or beaded bling so we can be visible in our own lands. I’m here to dismantle the systems that keep trying to erase us. — Desi Rodriguez-Lonebear, PhD (@native4data) October 12, 2020

Trump says “we must not give in to these tactics or consent to such a bleak view of our history.” He went on to list several steps he has taken to ensure future generations learn about America’s “storied heritage.”

Trump signed an executive order in June that says any person or group that destroys or vandalizes federal monuments, statues or memorials — such as the recent events during protests for racial justice — will be “prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Happy Indigenous Peoples Day! Instead of the focus on Columbus, genocide, White people, and death, try and think of Native Americans as people living in his world today who have always been here pic.twitter.com/XR7bluLo8q — Brett Chapman (@brettachapman) October 12, 2020

In July, he signed another executive order to create a “National Garden of American Heroes” where monuments of American figures will sit. Then in September, Trump formed a “1776 Commission” responsible for “[encouraging] our educators to teach our children about the miracle of American history and honor our founding.”

In the same month, the president signed an executive order to “root out the teaching of racially divisive concepts from the Federal workplace, many of which are grounded in the same type of revisionist history that is trying to erase Christopher Columbus from our national heritage.”