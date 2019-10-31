Street fight pits man with a bottle vs. two cops and a Taser, Miami Beach police say

Two Miami Beach police officers encountered a man on Collins Avenue Thursday morning who attacked one officer, absorbed a Taser — then attacked another officer.

That’s according to Miami Beach police, which said the 7:40 a.m. Halloween encounter with an unyielding suspect resulted in one arrest, one suspect taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening, and two officers treated and cleared on the scene.

Miami Beach police spokesman Officer Ernesto Rodriguez said the first officer was stopped around 49th Street and Collins Avenue and told about a man acting strangely nearby. The suspect cracked a bottle over that officer’s head.

Officer No. 1 pulled out a Taser. It worked as expected technologically. It did not work as expected in effect — none. The suspect ran.

Rodriguez said the suspect got a half block before running into Officer No. 2. That officer took a punch to the face before taking the suspect into custody.