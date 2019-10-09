Miami Beach shooting victim was witness in human trafficking investigation, cops say

SHARE COPY LINK

The 32-year-old woman fatally shot near South Beach on Sunday was a cooperative witness in an active but separate human trafficking case, police announced Wednesday.

Latoya Michelle Wiggins was shot at least three times just after 2 a.m. near 10th Street and Collins Avenue. She died on the scene.

Police identified the suspect as Keith Brown, 33. The gunman and Wiggins had been arguing prior to the shooting, police said.

Miami Beach police released surveillance footage Wednesday of the suspected gunman running from the scene. Officers recovered the gunman’s weapon, which he dropped near 11th Street.

