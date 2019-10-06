Woman shot 3 times killed overnight near South Beach, police say

SHARE COPY LINK

A woman was shot and killed overnight Sunday after she was shot at least three times by a man who fled the scene, according to Miami Beach police detectives.

Police said the couple got into an argument just after 2 a.m. near 10th Street and Collins Avenue, before the man fired a gun at least three times at the woman, who authorities did not immediately identify. She died at the scene.

Authorities recovered the suspect’s weapon, which he dropped near 11th Street before fleeing the scene in an unknown direction. The suspect was not identified by police.

Ernesto Rodriguez, spokesman for the Miami Beach Police Department, said investigators are gathering evidence of the scene and recovering surveillance video. They will reconstruct the crime scene through 3-D forensic imaging.

The scene will be blocked off to drivers and pedestrians on Collins Avenue between 9th Street and 11th Street; and 10th Street between Washington Avenue and Ocean Drive.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.