After another causeway crash, driver goes through police barricade and into water

MIAMI HERALD BREAKING NEWS This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

The MacArthur Causeway saw more trouble on Thursday morning as a man drove through police barricades and eventually crashed into the water near Watson Island.

While investigating a fatal two-car crash that killed one and sent two to Jackson Memorial Hospital, Miami Beach police closed the causeway and barricaded Alton Road and Fifth Street.

One impatient driver, in a Chevrolet Cruze, disregarded the barricade and drove right through it, said Miami Beach police spokesman Officer Ernesto Rodriguez. Before getting onto the causeway, the driver hit a Road Ranger vehicle. No was injured.

At least two dozen officers were outside their cars on the causeway when the driver drove past them and ignored orders to halt, Rodriguez said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

As officers chased him, the man exited onto Walton Island then drove over a median and went off a boat ramp into the water.

The car was completely submerged. Before police arrested him, he took off his clothes, Rodriguez said.

A Miami-Dade police diver team confirmed that there was no one else in the car, and the city of Miami is working on getting the car out of the water.

MacArthur Causeway is still closed.