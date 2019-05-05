Here’s when road work will shut down lanes on the MacArthur Causeway to South Beach

FDOT

Neither “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” nor the third Bad Boys movie will be closing lanes the MacArthur Causeway the next few nights. Traffic will clog on the free causeway that distributes folks directly into South Beach from good ol’ common road work.

Well, clog it even more than it does now with the middle lane on the east bridge closed.

The Florida Department of Transportation says pouring the concrete bridge deck will close two eastbound lanes on the east bridge, including the Alton Road flyover, from Sunday through Wednesday, 10 p.m. each night until 6 a.m. the next morning.

For the same reason, two westbound lanes on the east bridge will be closed from Monday through Thursday, during the same 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. hours.

Beam repairs will close the outside westbound lane Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.