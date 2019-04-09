Filming of ‘Bad Boys’ movie won’t be closing down a causeway after all

Martin Lawrence and Will Smith in Columbia’s Bad Boys II which came out in 2003. And was filmed in Miami. Photo © Copyright Columbia Pictures

Whether you call the latest Will Smith-Martin Lawrence buddy cop flick “Bad Boys For Life” or just “Bad Boys 3,” you won’t have to call it the reason the causeways are jammed to South Beach this Sunday. Or any Sunday.

The city of Miami Beach has announced that the MacArthur Causeway will not be shut down Sunday for movie filming. And a Miami Beach spokesman said the shoot, which was announced April 1, won’t be rescheduled.





No reason was given why the causeway closing was canceled. The MacArthur connects downtown Miami to South Beach.

But it’s a relief to those preparing to deal with what would have been a slow conga line of cars across the Venetian Causeway, the Julia Tuttle Causeway and, possibly, the 79th Street Causeway.

Filming for the movie is continuing in other parts of town. Last weekend, for instances, a section of the Brickell area in downtown Miami were shut down for shooting.